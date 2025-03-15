JUST IN: Rivers women protest against Wike’s visit to Ijaws community

The peace talks between the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and the 27 House of Assembly members over the leadership crisis rocking the state may not happen soon after dozens of women took to streets to protest against Wike’s visit to the Kalabari Kingdom in the state.

As gathered, the aggrieved women demonstration was said to have been triggered after the Minister described Fubara’s tribe, the Ijaws, as minority in Rivers and Nigeria political discussions.

To express their dissatisfaction over Wike’s comment, The Guild learnt that the demonstrators have blocked the road against the former governor who is expected to visit Ijaws axis of the state for a thanks giving event.

Supporters of the former governor have organized an event to honour him on Saturday and in order to show their grievances towards Wike, the women staged a massive protest on the road to stop the former governor from passing through.

Aside from blocking the road, the protesters, who dressed in black, have vandalized the billboards displaying where the Minister’s image was being displayed along the road.