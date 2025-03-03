35.1 C
Lagos
Monday, March 3, 2025
JUST IN: Rivers lawmakers gives Fubara 48hrs to present 2025 budget

The Rivers State House of Assembly has given Governor Siminalayi Fubara 48 hours ultimatum to present the 2025 budget before the lawmakers, to avoid contravening law guiding appropriation in the country.

The lawmakers gave the ultimatum barely three days after the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the over 20 lawmakers who were identified as the faction linked to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

They gave the directives on Monday during its plenary in Port Harcourt, the state capital, urging the governor to adhere strictly to the provisions of the law.

MORE DETAILS SOON

