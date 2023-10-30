Report on Interest
under logo

446 fleeing inmates return to Oyo prison

The Guild

Obasa preaches selflessness, compassion as Ramadan begins…

The Guild

2003 election: New equations bigger than ordinary aspirant

The Guild
play youtube,
play youtube,
xvideos,
porn,
porn,
xnxx,
sex việt,
Phim sex,
mp3 download,
Brasil,
mbbg,
Super Mario Bros Number,
American porn,
19 aninhos eima bunda,
Jav hd,
xxxx,
American porn,
naked women,
Free brazzer,
xtube,
buceta,
Cso Criminal Search Bc,
Where Was Converse Founded,
jav Sex,
phim xnxx,
play youtube
play youtube
xvideos
xnxx
xhamster
xvideos
xvideos
xnxx
xxx
sex việt
Phim sex
tiktok download
Brasil
Download Mp3
xtube
porn
phim xnxx
jav
free brezzers video
sex
jav Sex
jav hay
hentai
porn free
free brazzer
pornxnx
American porn
Porn vido vn
phim xnxx
porn videos
Salary Youtuber
download tiktok
Anime xxx
Chinese Sex
Vintage Samsonite Suitcase
tru kait
New Jan 6th Footage
free brazzer
American porn
Panthers Georgia
mp3play
heo69
save tiktok
mc mirella pelada
Politics

JUST IN: Rivers lawmakers begin Fubara’s impeachment, suspends five colleagues

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

Inspite of fire disaster that gutted the Rivers State House of Assembly chamber, the state lawmakers have announce the start of an impeachment process of the Governor, Similanayi Fubara, over poor performance within 150 days in office.

Aside from that, the lawmakers led by the Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, have removed House Leader, Ehie Edison, and over three other lawmakers for disregarding the house.

The lawmakers, who sat at the Assembly auditorium on Monday, were said to be a faction loyal to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister and former governor, Nyesom Wike, loyalist.

The seating was said to have ended abruptly after the 23 lawmakers that were present announced that they would be impeaching the governor over poor performance and other sundry issues.

Minutes after the lawmakers announced their plan, thugs said to be the governor’s loyalists started moving in and all the members had to evacuate the premises to save themselves from attack.

Before they hurried out of the assembly premises, the lawmakers voted in support of Edison’s removal and suspension of others that were loyal to Fubara’s agenda against Wike.

As gathered, the lawmakers took the decision after the relationship between Fubara and Wike broke down over administrative control of the state, a development that led to the impeachment move against the governor.

The Guild 10227 posts 3 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

%d bloggers like this: