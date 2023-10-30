JUST IN: Rivers lawmakers begin Fubara’s impeachment, suspends five colleagues

Inspite of fire disaster that gutted the Rivers State House of Assembly chamber, the state lawmakers have announce the start of an impeachment process of the Governor, Similanayi Fubara, over poor performance within 150 days in office.

Aside from that, the lawmakers led by the Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, have removed House Leader, Ehie Edison, and over three other lawmakers for disregarding the house.

The lawmakers, who sat at the Assembly auditorium on Monday, were said to be a faction loyal to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister and former governor, Nyesom Wike, loyalist.

The seating was said to have ended abruptly after the 23 lawmakers that were present announced that they would be impeaching the governor over poor performance and other sundry issues.

Minutes after the lawmakers announced their plan, thugs said to be the governor’s loyalists started moving in and all the members had to evacuate the premises to save themselves from attack.

Before they hurried out of the assembly premises, the lawmakers voted in support of Edison’s removal and suspension of others that were loyal to Fubara’s agenda against Wike.

As gathered, the lawmakers took the decision after the relationship between Fubara and Wike broke down over administrative control of the state, a development that led to the impeachment move against the governor.

