JUST IN: Rivers lawmakers accuse Fubara, deputy of gross misconduct

Inspite of the Supreme Court judgement on political imbroglio in Rivers, the face-off has continued unhindered with the members of the State House of Assembly accusing the governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and his deputy, Ngozi Odu, of gross misconduct.

The lawmakers said that both Fubara and Odu have contravene provisions of the law which indicated that funds could only be spent by public officeholders in accordance with the constitution of the country.

In the notice forwarded to the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, the lawmakers claimed that the action was in line with the Nigerian Constitution which mandated the legislative arm to check the executive excesses.

“In compliance with Section 188 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and other extant laws, we the undersigned members of the Rivers State House of Assembly hereby forward to you a Notice of Gross Misconduct by the Deputy Governor of Rivers State in the performance of the functions of her office,” the notice obtained by The Guild.

MORE DETAILS SOON