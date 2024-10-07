24.9 C
JUST IN: Rivers lawmaker, supporters seal Degema Local Govt. after Tinubu’s appeal

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

Inspite of President Bola Tinubu’s appeal to political gladiators in Rivers State to sheath their swords, a lawmaker, Peter Abbey, has led supporters to seal Degema Local Government, hours after it was reopened by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun.

Abbey, who represents the council at the State House of Assembly, led other Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members to seal the secretariat premises after the newly elected chairman, Harry Agiriye, had swear in councilors from each of the wards.

The lawmakers, while leading other residents of the council to perpetrate the act, noted that re-sealing the council after being opened by the IGP was to ensure justice to all parties involved.

Before sealing the premises Monday, it was gathered that Abbey had led a protest to the council secretariat, faulting the election that produced the new chairman for the council.

MORE DETAILS SOON

