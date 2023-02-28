JUST IN: Rivers INEC REC withholds senate, two Reps poll results over irregularities

As part of measures to ensure a free and fair 2023 election in Rivers, the State’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Johnson Alalibo, has suspended the declaration of winners for one senatorial and two House of Representatives seats in the state.

Alalibo said that the election results that were about to be announced by the returning officers were withheld over irregularities from political parties.

The Federal constituencies affected by the REC decision were Port Harcourt 1 and 11 while the senate result withheld was Rivers East

The INEC REC made the announcement on Tuesday during a press briefing held in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, after the state collation officer for the presidential election, Prof Charles Adias, raised alarm over the threat to life.

He noted that the commission would be investigating the allegations raised by the political parties and the declaration would be made after the investigations in the state.

