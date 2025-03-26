JUST IN: Rivers Govt. suspends Fubara’s commissioners, aides

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd), has terminated the appointment of all commissioners and political appointees elected under the suspended Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

The appointees, including the Secretary to State Government (SSG), the Chief of Staff, Commissioners, chairmen and members of all boards, councils of agencies, commissions, institutions and parastatals, special advisers, special assistants and senior special assistants (SSAs) affiliated with Fubara, were relieved of their duties.

Aside from that, the sole Administrator has sworn in Ibibia Worika as a new Secretary of State, replacing Tammy Danagogo, who previously served under the suspended governor.

The suspension of political office holders and appointees across the state was disclosed through a statement signed and made available to newsmen by the Chief of Staff to the Administrator.

The government said the development was in line with the powers conferred on the former Chief of Naval Staff by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to the statement, “This suspension takes effect from Wednesday, March 26, 2025. The affected officers are to hand over to the permanent secretaries in their MDAs.”

“Where there may be no permanent Secretary, they are to hand over to the most senior director or head of administration.”

