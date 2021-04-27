Just In: Rivers Gov. imposes curfew after attacks on Nigerian Army, Customs facilities

In a bid to prevent another round of attacks on Nigerian Army and Customs personnel and facilities in Rivers, the State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has imposed an indefinite curfew on the state and ordered that all exit points with Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, and Imo States be short down within the period.

Wike added that beginning from 28th April 2021, no one should be allowed entry and out of the state between 8.00 p.m. to 6.00 a.m daily and that the curfew would be lifted when security reports showed that it was safe to relax the protective measure.

The governor stated that anyone who has a legitimate reason to come into or go out of the state must do so before 8.00 p.m. when the curfew was expected to come into force daily.

He announced the development on Tuesday during a state broadcast and stressed that the decision was made considering the implications of the attack on the citizens and public facilities across the state.

The governor said: “In view of what is going on therefore and its implications to the security of the State and citizens, and in the discharge of our constitutional responsibility in that regard, the Government of Rivers State has decided to restrict night movements into and out of the State from the land borders of the State.

“Consequently, a night curfew is hereby imposed and no person or vehicle is allowed into and out of Rivers State from 8.00 p.m. to 6.00 a.m. from tomorrow 28th April 2021 until further notice”, Wike added.

“On Saturday 24th April 2021 some innocent officers of the Customs, Police and Civil Defence services on their duty posts along the Port Harcourt – Owerri expressway were ambushed and gruesomely murdered in cold blood by armed attackers.

“The next day, that is, Sunday, 25th April 2021, the State witnessed another deadly attack and killing of officers and men of the Nigerian Army right in their duty post at Abua town in Abua/Odual Local Government Area of the State.

“Although the security agencies are investigating these attacks with a view to bringing the perpetrators to justice, nobody yet knows where and when the next attack would take place; neither do we also know the motives of the deranged characters or group behind these senseless assaults on our State and the lives of security operatives working to keep us safe and secure.

“However, what is obvious is that the attackers and their sponsors are people who came from outside Rivers State, and as a Government, we are determined to do everything within our powers to prevent the reoccurrence of such senseless and murderous acts aimed at creating an atmosphere of gross insecurity and panic among the citizens”.

The governor, meanwhile, appealed to the residents to abide by the curfew directives and that it was the best measure to adopt presently, saying, these are strange times and nothing can be more paramount than our collective safety and security.

“We, therefore, urge everyone to be vigilant and report every useful intelligence or suspicious movement to the security agencies for immediate actions”, Wike added.