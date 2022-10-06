JUST IN: Rivers Assembly removes Omehia from ex-governors’ list

The Rivers State House of Assembly has passed a motion removing Celestine Omehia from the list of former governors, barely seven years after the state governor, Nyesom Wike, restored and handed him all benefits and entitlements previously denied.

Aside from that, the lawmakers directed that Omehia should return to the state coffers all monetary benefits and pensions received from the state after he was restored by the house.

As gathered, Omehia would be expected to refund the sum of N600 million received as benefits and N96.5 million received as pension during the period.

They removed Omehia on Thursday after rescinding an earlier motion passed, compelling the state executive to recognise him in spite of the Supreme Court ruling that removed him from office in 2007.

