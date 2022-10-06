Report on Interest
under logo

NSCDC boss advocates for joint enforcement against arms…

Esther Kalu

Kwara Gov. advocates citizens intelligence gathering,…

The Guild

Nigeria Immigration sensitizes public on service delivery,…

The Guild
MetroNewsTop Story

JUST IN: Rivers Assembly removes Omehia from ex-governors’ list

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

The Rivers State House of Assembly has passed a motion removing Celestine Omehia from the list of former governors, barely seven years after the state governor, Nyesom Wike, restored and handed him all benefits and entitlements previously denied.

Aside from that, the lawmakers directed that Omehia should return to the state coffers all monetary benefits and pensions received from the state after he was restored by the house.

As gathered, Omehia would be expected to refund the sum of N600 million received as benefits and  N96.5 million received as pension during the period.

They removed Omehia on Thursday after rescinding an earlier motion passed, compelling the state executive to recognise him in spite of the Supreme Court ruling that removed him from office in 2007.

MORE DETAILS SOON

The Guild 7546 posts 40 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

%d bloggers like this: