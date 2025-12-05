JUST IN: River Speaker, 15 other lawmakers defect to APC

The Speaker of the River State House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule alongside fifteen lawmakers have dumped the People Democracy Party (PDP) for the All Progressive’s Party (APC) amid crisis rocking the party.

Amaewhule and the lawmakers’ defection to the ruling party follows mounting tension over internal party control, widening rifts between key political blocs, and a growing push by the legislators to realign with a structure they believe guarantees greater influence and stability.

Announcing the defection on Friday, the Speaker who represents Obio-Akpor I constituency stated that the decision to abandon the People’s Democratic Party stemmed from what he described as deepening “division within the PDP.”

He noted that his ward chairman, Osondo Orlu, has been notified of his exit, adding that he was ready to fully align with the All Progressive’s Congress.

Amaewhule disclosed that joining the APC would enable him to “work more effectively with the President,” whom he praised for what he called significant efforts to reposition the country.

He added that he looked forward to completing the formalities of his membership, stressing that he was “happy to be in the APC” and eager to contribute to the ruling party’s agenda.

“We can no longer remain in a party that has been deeply divided and no longer represents the ideals we stood for, in line with Section 109 (1)(g) of the 1999 Constitution as amended, we have chosen to align with the All Progressive’s Congress, which offers a united and progressive platform,” the speaker said.

Reacting to concerns over insecurity, the Speaker praised President Tinubu, saying the President “means well for Nigeria,” and noting that his administration is confronting the nation’s security challenges with renewed urgency and decisive measures.

He stressed that the President has consistently shown goodwill toward Rivers State by creating avenues for its people to play meaningful roles in national governance.

“I am delighted to be part of the APC, so we can support the President from within the party and contribute to the work he is doing for the country,” Amaewhule stated.

Others who left the PDP included Deputy Speaker Dumle Maol (Gokana); Major Jack (Akuku-Toru); Linda Stewart (Okrika); Franklin Nwabochi (Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni); Azeru Opara (Port Harcourt III); Smart Adoki (Port Harcourt II); Enemi George (Asari-Toru II); and Solomon Wami (Port Harcourt I).

Also among the defectors were Igwe Aforji (Eleme), Tekena Wellington (Asari-Toru I), Looloo Opuende (Akuku-Toru II), Peter Abbey (Degema), Arnold Dennis (Ogu/Bolo), Chimezie Nwankwo (Etche), and Ofiks Kabang (Andoni).

With their exit, the 10 remaining PDP lawmakers in the House named Sylvanus Nwankwo of Omuma constituency as the new Minority Leader.