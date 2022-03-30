JUST IN: Residents reject tolling on Lekki-Ikoyi bridge ahead resumption

Barely 48 hours to resumption of toll collection on Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge, residents of Eti-Osa Local Government and its environs have kicked against the move, arguing that the economic challenges across Nigeria would make such payment difficult for motorists in Lagos State.

They claimed that the timing for the resumption was inappropriate and that the Lekki Concession Company Limited, operators of the Toll Plaza, should abandon the move until when the economy has rebounded and residents could easily afford to pay the fee.

MORE DETAILS SOON

