JUST IN: Resident doctors begin strike over unpaid wages

Determined to get better welfare and retrieve their outstanding wages and allowances, the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has commenced a five-day warning strike, paralyzing medical services across public healthcare facilities across the country.

The medical experts argued that government inaction on long-standing demands prompted the decision yo embark on the industrial action across the healthcare facilities.

They added that the strike which commenced on Friday followed the expiration of its fresh ultimatum to the Federal Government over unpaid allowances, salary arrears, and unresolved welfare issues.

The strike was confirmed by the NARD Secretary-General, Dr. Oluwasola Odunbaku, through a statement titled “Declaration of strike action”, which was sent to members across the country.

According to the statement, “Good morning, NEC Members, thank you all for your continued cooperation and understanding. As clearly stated in our earlier communique, the strike is scheduled to commence at 8:00 am today (Friday).

“All Centre leadership is expected to guide their members accordingly. Further updates will be communicated to NEC members in due course,” he said.

Among the grievances are the non-disbursement of the 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund, payment of five months’ arrears from the revised Consolidated Medical Salary Structure, and outstanding specialist and hazard allowances.

NARD said the decision followed a six-hour virtual Extraordinary National Executive Council meeting, after the expiration of its ultimatum to the government — a 21-day deadline issued in July 2025, later extended by 10 days, which lapsed on September 10.

The doctors then gave the government a final 24 hours, which expired on Thursday, September 11.

The E-NEC expressed disappointment that, despite these repeated extensions, the Federal Government had still failed to address critical welfare issues, leaving the association with no choice but to proceed with industrial action.

Resident doctors form the backbone of Nigeria’s public health system, providing a large share of clinical services in federal and state hospitals.

Any strike action by the association often paralyses healthcare delivery, leaving patients stranded and hospitals overstretched.