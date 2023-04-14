JUST IN: Rescue team removes one body from Banana Island collapsed building

After 48 hours of search and rescue operations, the Lagos State emergency rescue team has recovered one body that was under rubbles of the seven -storey building that collapsed at 1st Avenue, Banana Island, Ikoyi axis of the state.

The body that was recovered by the emergency officials led by Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) workers was said not to have been accounted for by the supervisor during an headcount done after the building caved in.

When the body was recovered on Friday, it was learnt that no one could ascertain if the body recovered at the collapsed building site was on the site – as of the time the roll call was taken.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, confirmed the development through a statement made available to newsmen in the state.

Omotoso said: “The excavation of the site, using the architectural designs, continues. The site has been divided into quadrants for a painstaking search and rescue operation. Quadrants 2 and 3 have been levelled to ground zero, with the search operation completed. Quadrant 4 is ongoing.

“Twenty-five people were rescued from the site when the building went down on Wednesday. They are all doing fine.

“When a roll call was conducted by the site supervisors, everyone was accounted for. Nobody could ascertain whether the victim, whose body was found this morning, was on the site – as of the time the roll call was taken”.

