JUST IN: Rescue team recovers man’s body from Lekki-Ikoyi bridge lagoon

After two days of intensive search and rescue operations, the body of the man that jumped from Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge into lagoon has been recovered by the Lagos State Emergency and Rescue team in the state.

The body of the man, who was said to be a dispatch rider, was recovered from the lagoon and badged immediately for onward movement to the Lagos morgue by the State Environmental Health Management Unit (SEHMU).

The development was confirmed by the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, and Director, Lagos State Fire Service and rescue operations, Margret Adeseye.

The deceased man’s body was recovered from the lagoon at about 09:15 am on Thursday at the LASEMA end of the lagoon bank.

Adeseye said: “The collaborative efforts include that of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Lagos State Waterways Authority, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Lagos State Health, Environmental Monitoring Unit and the locals to foreclose the joint operations”.

MORE DETAILS SOON

