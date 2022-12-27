Report on Interest
JUST IN: Rescue team recover drown fun seeker’s body from beach

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

The Lagos State Government through the Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), has recovered body of one of the fun seekers that were washed away at a private beach and recreation centre, Baracuda beach, in Ajah axis of the state.

It was gathered that the body was recovered by the emergency officials in a neighbouring community, Okun Mopo, after extending their search and rescue operations to adjourning communities within the axis.

The Permanent Secretary, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, disclosed the recovery on Tuesday through a short statement made available to The Guild.

MORE DETAILS SOON

