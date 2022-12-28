JUST IN: Reps okay 2023 budget, jack up estimates to N21.8trn

The House of Representatives has passed the Year 2023 estimate with a slight increase of the grant total from N20.51 trillion presented before it by President Muhammadu Buhari to N21.83 trillion.

During the appropriation bill passage, the lawmakers added N1.32 trillion, so as to assist the Federal Government to complete all ongoing projects, the 2023 election and other programmes already initiated by the current administration.

A breakdown of the budget indicates an allocation of N967.5 billion for statutory transfers, N6.6 trillion for debt servicing, N8.3 trillion for recurrent expenditure, and N5.9 trillion for capital expenditure.

