JUST IN: Reps direct NNPC to suspend substandard fuel importers

As a measure to prevent future importation of adulterated Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS), the House of Representatives has directed the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) to suspend the four companies linked to the importation of adulterated fuel into the country.

The four importers announced by NNPC to have been responsible for the importation were: MRS Oil, Oando, Emadeb/Hyde/AY Maikifi/Brittania-U Consortium, and Duke Oil, a firm owned by the corporation.

The lawmakers also mandated its committee on petroleum downstream to investigate the release and sale of the off-spec products by fuel stations across the country, to bring the culprits to book.

The House gave the directives while debating on possible impacts of the adulterated petroleum products to vehicle owners and businesses relying on the product to power their generating sets across the country.

Members of the House of Representatives, who spoke one after the other, expressed their concerns on Thursday at the plenary, recommending that stiffer penalties be imposed on the substandard fuel importers.

The issue was raised on Thursday as a motion of urgent public importance by the Chief Whip of the House, Mohammed Monguno.

MORE DETAILS SOON

