JUST IN: Relatives, colleagues lay Nollywood actress to rest amid eulogies

Nollywood actress and producer, Allwell Ademola, has been laid to rest by members of her family, colleagues, and friends, barely one month after she was pronounced dead by medical experts at the age of 49 in Lagos State.

The actress was laid to rest exactly two weeks after she succumbed to a heart attack at her residence in the state on December 27, 2025, five months after celebrating her birthday.

She was buried on Friday at Atan Cemetery in Yaba, Lagos, surrounded by relatives, friends, and colleagues who bid her a final goodbye amid tears.

The thespian’s burial followed a Service of Songs and a candlelight procession held the previous day at LTV 8 in the Ikeja area of the state, which concluded with an Artistes’ Night at the same venue.

Allwell Ademola was a granddaughter of the late Sir Adetokunbo Ademola, a highly respected Nigerian jurist and former Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Throughout her career, she produced and directed over 50 movies, including False Flag and Mimi’s Voice, and wrote scripts for notable films such as Eti Keta.