Real Madrid sacks Alonso after super cup defeat

Real Madrid have sacked Xavi Alonso from managerial position at the club following last night’s 3-2 Spanish Super Cup defeat to rivals, Barcelona.

The management of the Spanish club announced the sacking of the coach stating that the decision is to take immediate effect, adding that the club is now searching for a new manager.

”Real Madrid CF announces that, by mutual agreement between the club and Xabi Alonso, it has been decided to end his time as first team coach,” the statement released on Monday reads in bit.

”Xabi Alonso will always have the affection and administration of all Madrid fans because he is a Real Madrid legend and has always represented the values of our club. Real Madrid will always be his home,” it continues.

”Our club thanks Xabi Alonso and his entire technical team for their work and dedication during this time, and wishes them the best of luck in this new stage of their lives,” it concluded.

Xabi Alonso leaves the club in second position in the La Liga, four points behind Barcelona but departs as the Galacticos coach with the best win percentage, 77% in the last decade

The management revealed that coach for its Castilla youth side, Alvaro Arbeloa, who was a teammate with Alonso at Real Madrid and Liverpool, will assume reigns as manager starting from the side’s Copa del Rey fixture against Levante at the weekend.

”Real Madrid CF announces that Alvaro Arbeloa is the new first team coach,” the club disclosed in a circular.

”Alvaro Arbeloa has been the manager of Castilla since June 2025, and has spent his entire coaching career in Real Madrid’s youth academy since 2020. As a juvenile A manager, he achieved the treble in 2022-23 season winning the league, Copa de Rey and Champions Cup.”