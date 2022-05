The Spanish football giant, Real Madrid, has lifted its 14th Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) champions league trophy, becoming the all-time winner after defeating Liverpool 1-0 at the final stage.

The champions league final was decided by a 59th-minute goal scored by Brazilian forward, Vinícius de Oliveira Júnior popularly called Vinícius Júnior, to silence the Liverpool fans at the stadium in Paris.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Share this: Twitter

Facebook