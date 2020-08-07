Report on Interest
under logo

No Eid prayers for women, children – Niger Govt.

The Guild

North will never support Nigeria’s breakup – Tofa

The Guild

Lagos Police arraigns 35 cultists, combs communities for…

The Guild
FootballSports

Just In: Real Madrid, Juventus bow out of 2020 champions league

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

Spanish league champion, Real Madrid, and their Italian counterpart, Juventus, have been eliminated from the 2020 champions league by Manchester City and Olympique Lyon during restart of the tournament.

Details later

The Guild 1481 posts 11 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.