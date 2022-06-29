JUST IN: R. Kelly bags 30yrs imprisonment for children sex trafficking

55-years old American R&B singer, Robert Kelly has been sentenced to 30 years imprisonment for children sex trafficking and other crimes.

Kelly is said to be likely to spend much of the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of years of psychological and sexual abuse.

He was said to had long escaped criminal penalties despite decades of sexual misconduct allegations before his sentence to 30 years for racketeering and other crimes.

Before the judgement on Wednesday, the Judge Donnelly was said to have listened to several accusers deliver vivid victim impact statements, detailing the ways their lives were marred by the singer.

The accounts was said to have added to the trial testimony of 11 accusers which comprised nine women and two men, who often told jurors that Kelly had inflicted severe sexual, physical and emotional abuse and several testified that they were minors when he first had sex with them.

The sentencing in Brooklyn is said to mark the culmination of a stunning downfall for Mr. Kelly, 55, from a superstar hitmaker who was known as the king of R&B, to a shunned artist whose musical legacy has become inextricable from his abuses.

As gathered, the chart-topping artist was among the most successful American musicians in the 1990s and 2000s, known for hits like “I Believe I Can Fly.” But as his public image soared, he exploited his vast access to young fans and aspiring artists at concerts, luring them into sex with little regard for their age.

The multiplatinum singer was said to have been found guilty on nine counts of racketeering and other crimes in September, after his federal trial in New York shed light on how he used enablers and sycophants to ensnare fans and aspiring artists while controlling their lives.

The case was widely seen as a crucial milestone for the #MeToo movement, representing the first high-profile trial since the national reckoning around sexual misconduct to feature a powerful man whose victims were primarily Black women.

