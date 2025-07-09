JUST IN: PSG thrashes R-Madrid 4-0 during Club W-cup match

Spanish football club, Real Madrid has been eliminated from the Federation of International football Association (FIFA) club world cup after losing 4-0 to France club, Paris St-Germain (PSG) to set up a final against English club, Chelsea.

The highly anticipated semi-final game was over as a contest within 24 minutes after the UEFA Champions League winners tore the Spanish side apart, to send shock wave to the UEFA Europa conference league winner, Chelsea.

This semi-final tie at the MetLife Stadium on Wednesday became a one-sided encounter after Fabian Ruiz tapped in the sixth-minute opener following a big mistake from Real defender Raul Asencio – after the referee let play continue following Thibaut Courtois’ foul on Ousmane Dembele.

French winger, Dembele, raced away three minutes later to finish calmly after a mis-kick from Antonio Rudiger.

Ruiz then slotted home the third after a fantastic give-and-go between Achraf Hakimi and Dembele, tiring apart Real Madrid, who were missing the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold.

During the second half, all efforts to turn the game around by the Madrid team proved abortive rather, Goncalo Ramos added a late fourth for dominant PSG.