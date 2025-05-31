JUST IN: PSG thrashes Inter Milan 5-0, lifts first champions league trophy

France football club giant, Paris Saint-Germain Football Club, has lifted its first UEFA champions league trophy after thrashing Italian club, Inter Milan, 5-0, during the final of the season.

PSG broke the 55 years jinx by sweeping Inter Milan aside in a blaze of attacking football that surprised many football lovers considering the status of their opponents in the football world.

During the game played inside the Allianz Arena, the home ground of Bayern Munich, on Saturday, Paris St-Germain’s brilliant teenager Desire Doue delivered an inspired display as they delivered a masterclass to thrash Inter Milan in Munich and win the Champions League for the first time.

The 19-year-old confirmed his status as a new superstar as Luis Enrique’s side capped a brilliant campaign by recording the biggest winning margin in a Champions League or European Cup final.

Doue helped PSG on their way to history by setting up Achraf Hakimi for a simple finish after 12 minutes, adding the second eight minutes later with a shot that deflected off Inter defender Federico Dimarco.

Luis Enrique, who becomes only the sixth coach to win this tournament with two different clubs after his 2015 triumph with Barcelona, saw his thrilling team pick Inter apart. Any doubt about the outcome was removed when PSG got the third goal their performance deserved after 63 minutes.

Ousmane Dembele’s flick released Vitinha, who played in Doue for a composed finish as he became, at 19 years and 362 days, only the third teenager to score in a Champions League final – after Patrick Kluivert for Ajax in 1995 and Carlos Alberto for Porto in 2004.

PSG were outclassing Inter in devastating style, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia running clear to beat Yann Sommer, sending Luis Enrique running down the touchline in a dance of ecstasy.

The agony was not over for Inter, who lost to Manchester City in the 2023 final. PSG substitute Senny Mayulu, himself still only 19, became the fourth teenager to score in a Champions League final, adding a fifth goal four minutes from time.