JUST IN: PSG beats Arsenal 3-1 during champions league semi final

English football club, Arsenal, bid to reach the Champions League final ended in failure after they were beaten by French football giant, Paris St-Germain (PSG), 3-1 aggregate

Arsenal, who were often called the Gunners’ attempt to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit ran aground on another magnificent display by PSG’s goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The Italian, outstanding in the first leg at Emirates Stadium, delivered a repeat performance with a series of stunning saves to keep Arsenal at bay early on during the game played on Wednesday at the Parc des Princes..

He made an outstanding stop from Gabriel Martinelli, then an even better save from Martin Odegaard’s low long-range drive as PSG were rocked back.

PSG, who will be confronting Inter Milan for the trophy, cashed in to take the lead on the night when Fabian Ruiz collected Thomas Partey’s headed clearance to flash a 20-yard finish past Arsenal keeper David Raya with the help of a slight deflection after 27 minutes.

In thrilling encounter, Donnarumma produced another stunning save to deny Bukayo Saka, before Raya got in on the act by saving Vitinha’s poor spot-kick after Myles Lewis-Skelly was penalised for handball.

Partey was the culprit when PSG extended their lead after 72 minutes, losing possession before Achraf Hakimi scored on the turn.

Saka did finally beat Donnarumma with an angled finish four minutes later, but it was not enough to spark a comeback, although he then shot over an open goal, and PSG will now meet Inter Milan in the Champions League final in Munich.