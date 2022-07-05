JUST IN: PSG appoints Nice ex-manager after disengaging Pochettino

The French league champion, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has appointed Nice former manager, Christophe Galtier, to manage the team for another two seasons after parting ways with ex-manager, Mauricio Pochettino, over his inability to win continental trophies.

Galtier would be saddled with the responsibilities of ensuring that PSG competes favourably in the Union of European Football Association (UEFA) champions league and win the trophy for the Parisians.

The Nice former manager was appointed on Tuesday by the club minutes after announcing Pochettino’s departure, ending the Tottenham Hotspur former coach 18 months in charge of Parc des Princes.

PSG, while confirming the exit of Argentine football tactician, commended Pochettino and his staff for their services to the club.

The club, in a statement released, said: “Paris Saint-Germain can confirm that Mauricio Pochettino has ended his role at the club”.

Pochettino and his backroom staff depart having won the Ligue 1 title last season but the campaign was better remembered for a disappointing exit from the Champions League in the last 16 at the hands of Real Madrid.

“The club would like to thank Mauricio Pochettino and his staff for their work and wish them the best for the future,” added PSG’s statement.

Galtier, who left Nice last month, has developed a reputation as the leading coach in the French club game over the last decade.

He enjoyed eight successful years at Saint-Etienne, where he won the League Cup in 2013, before a four-year stint at Lille was crowned with the Ligue 1 title in 2021, when they pipped PSG.

The former Portsmouth assistant manager previously worked with Luis Campos, the Portuguese super scout who was recently named as PSG’s football advisor and who built the Lille team that won the league under Galtier.

