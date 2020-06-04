Just IN: Protests rock UNIBEN over Uwa’s murder

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Activities at the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Edo State were on Thursday halted after students stormed the institution premises to protest the rape and murder of an undergraduate student, Uwaila Omozuwa, inside a church in the state.

To express their displeasure over murder of the Uwaila, the students, all clad in black attire, gathered at the entrance of the institution and march in her honour of their fellow student allegedly killed after been raped in a Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) church.

The protest came hours after the spokesman for Edo Police Command, Chidi Nwabuzor, said that a suspect whose fingerprint allegedly appeared on a fire extinguisher found at the scene of the tragedy has been detained for further investigation.

Armed with placards bearing different inscriptions to state their demands from the Federal government, the protesters asked that the law enforcement agencies to arrest and prosecute perpetrators of the 100-level Microbiology student murder.

They also urge the Edo State Government to do more in their constitutional responsibility of providing adequate security for the people.