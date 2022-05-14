Report on Interest
under logo

Oyo police detains three OPC members for arresting Fulani…

The Guild

Southern, middle belt group’s leader resigns over internal…

The Guild

Abia: Okezie Ikpeazu and critics (Part 1)

The Guild
MetroNewsTop Story

JUST IN: Protests rock Sokoto over arrest of Deborah’s suspected killers

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

Commercial and other activities across Sokoto State have been paralysed by youths protesting against continued detention of two young men linked to the killing of a female student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Deborah Samuel, who was alleged to have uttered comments that were blasphemous against Islamic tenets.

The youths said that the two suspects arrested by Sokoto Police Command should be released and not prosecuted for beaten and setting Deborah’s body ablaze at the school.

MORE DETAILS SOON

 

The Guild 6583 posts 40 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: