JUST IN: Protests rock Sokoto over arrest of Deborah’s suspected killers

Commercial and other activities across Sokoto State have been paralysed by youths protesting against continued detention of two young men linked to the killing of a female student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Deborah Samuel, who was alleged to have uttered comments that were blasphemous against Islamic tenets.

The youths said that the two suspects arrested by Sokoto Police Command should be released and not prosecuted for beaten and setting Deborah’s body ablaze at the school.

