JUST IN: Protests rock LUTH over prolong power outage

Activities at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) in Idi-Araba, have been crippled after students of the College of Medicine, University of Lagos (UNILAG) protest over lack of power supply.

It was learnt that the protest was a spontaneous response from the students after all efforts to get reasons for the blackout in their hostels proved abortive.

While demanding for an immediate restoration of power supply to their hostels, the students lamented that the power outage has affected availability of water within the facilities.

They noted that the stench oozing out from their toilets and other parts of the hostels have become unbearable and could further result in cholera outbreak.

Aside from that, the students, in the video obtained by The Guild on Friday, alleged that the prolonged power outage has led to unsanitary conditions and spoiled food.

One of the protesting students, who spoke on condition of anonymity, stressed that rather than the management addressing their challenges, it fixed July 22nd for commencement of their examination.

He said: “The situation is so bad as there is no water. The hostel has become smelly and food vendors are selling spoiled food, but management is not saying anything.

“Rather than address all these challenges, the management are still organising tests and announced examinations will commence on July 22nd”, he added.