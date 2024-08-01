JUST IN: Protesters set ablaze Jigawa APC secretariat

Dozens of youths protesting against economic hardship under the #Endbadgovernance movement in Jigawa have set ablaze the All Progressives Congress (APC) secretariat in the state.

The ruling party’s secretariat came under attack after violence broke out during the protest with the irate youths overpowering the security agencies in the state.

It was gathered that in Dutse, the state capital, irate young people had broken into the facility, destroying billboards and other campaign promotional materials before setting the structure on fire.

Aside from that, the angry youths, in a video seen by The Guild, also torched cars that were parked within the premises.

The mob also attacked the home of the House of Representatives member representing Gumel, Gagarawa and Maigarati, as well as the residence of the APC Zonal Vice Chairman.

In Yobe, seven buses were razed after violence brokeout in three Local Government Areas of the state.

The buses were set ablaze on the premises of the local government secretariat in Potiskum on Thursday.

An eyewitness told newsmen that some persons came in their numbers to cause mayhem but were quickly prevented by the security personnel.

The Spokesman for the Yobe State Police Command, Dungus Abdulkarim, confirmed the incident at Potiskum, promising that the perpetrators will be brought to book.

In Kano, the protesters, after looting the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) Industrial Park built by the Federal Government, attacked the Kano High Court as well as parts of the Audu Bako Secretariat, made away with property worth several millions of Naira and set on fire.

Other establishments, such as supermarkets and mosques, were also attacked by the rioting youths.

Following the development, Governor Abba Yusuf declared a 24-hour curfew across the state.