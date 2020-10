Property worth millions of naira were said to have been destroyed when about two tankers exploded on Otedola bridge in Lagos State.

The Guild gathered that the tanker explosion occurred at about 3 am on Saturday and that the fire from the explosion was already raging as well as spreading.

An eyewitness narrated that the Lagos State fire service were seen at the scene battling to put out the fire that emanated after the explosion which was said to have destroyed property.

More Details Later