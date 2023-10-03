JUST IN: Pregnant woman, two children, other die during auto crash in Lagos

A pregnant woman and her to two children as well as a commercial tricycle operator popularly called Keke Napep have met their tragic end in the hands of policemen attached to Lagos Police Command and Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) driver in Okota axis of the state.

The four persons were said to have died inside the Keke Napep when a policeman deployed to Okota Police Station was said to have allegedly dragging the steering wheel with the Toyota Sienna driver on Bayo Oyewole street, Ago Palace way.

The accident was said to have occurred at about 9am on Tuesday, attracting condemnation from residents especially to youths, who have set up burn fire and intended to set the police station ablaze, in order to express their grievances over the development.

As learnt, the accident occurred after two policemen allegedly flagged down the driver along the road for violating a traffic law, an order that the driver was said to have complied with.

In an attempt to allegedly evade arrest, the driver reportedly made to zoom off but one of the officials, who sat on the passenger seat inside the vehicle, pounced on his steering wheel, to stop the vehicle and move it to their off

Our correspondent gathered that as they were struggling the steering wheel with each other, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it rammed into tricycle which the pregnant woman and the three others board to their destination.

MORE DETAILS SOON

