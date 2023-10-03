JUST IN: Pregnant woman, tricycle operator die during auto crash in Lagos

A pregnant woman as well as a commercial tricycle operator popularly called Keke Napep have met their tragic end in the hands of policemen attached to Lagos Police Command and Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) driver in Okota axis of the state.

The two persons were said to have died inside the Keke Napep when a policeman deployed to Okota Police Station was said to have allegedly dragging the steering wheel with the Toyota Sienna driver on Bayo Oyewole street, Ago Palace way.

The accident was said to have occurred at about 9am on Tuesday, attracting condemnation from residents especially to youths, who have set up burn fire and intended to set the police station ablaze, in order to express their grievances over the development.

As learnt, the accident occurred after Lagos State Transport Management Authority (LASTMA) officers on patrol allegedly flagged down the driver along the road for violating traffic law, an order that the driver was said to have complied with.

In an attempt to allegedly evade arrest, the driver reportedly made to zoom off but one of the policemen attached to LASTMA Patrol team, who sat on the passenger seat inside the vehicle, pounced on his steering wheel, to stop the vehicle and move it to their off

Our correspondent gathered that as they were struggling the steering wheel with each other, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it rammed into tricycle which the pregnant woman board and two children that sustained varying degrees of injuries board to their destination.

An eyewitness, Ibrahim Sulaymon, narrated that aside from the deceased passengers, the policeman that struggled the steering with the driver sustained varying degrees of injuries as well during the auto crash.

He added that after the incident occurred, the other policemen and LASTMA officers left the axis immediately to avert attack from residents who became aggrieved following their consistent complaint over the policemen and LASTMA excesses within their communities.

Another eyewitness added: “Something happened at my area this morning. A driver was arrested by the police, one of them got into his car, while the others followed, on the way to the station, at the okota roundabout, the driver decided to play a fast one and diverted to ago palace way.

“While in motion, the police man and driver began to contest for the steering wheel. Eventually they both lost control and the car hit a tricycle (keke). In the tricycle, A woman with her two kids and the rider. All of them died. May their soul Rest In Peace.

“Now passerby begin to deliberate on the issue and everyone pointed blames at the police for not effectively carrying out their duties thus endangering lives in the process”.

Efforts to get the Lagos Police Command spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, reaction to the development proved abortive as all messages to him proved abortive.

The casualties figure was confirmed through a statement released by the

Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq.

According to the statement, “Operatives of the Lagos State Transport Management Authority (LASTMA) disclosed that a driver apprehended for driving in a direction prohibited by Law (One-way) today killed a tricyle operator, pregnant woman and injured 2 School Children around Okota axis of the State.

“Traffic Officer Hassan Kehinde of Zone 27, Okota who led the LASTMA patrol team disclosed that a driver of a blue TOYOTA Sienna bus with number plate AKD 944 HN was apprehended for driving against traffic (One-way) around Ago Palace Way, Lagos.

“He disclosed further that a Police man attached with the patrol team volunteered to escort the apprehended vehicle to Lastma office for proper booking.

“On their way, and in an attempt by driver to escape, he diverted into Bayo Oyewale Street by Ago round-about and rammed into a fully loaded tricycle”

“While the tricycle operator died instantly, the pregnant woman later died at the Hospital while the 2 injured School Children were currently, under Intensive Care Unit” receiving medical attention, Lastma Kehinde further added.

“The escort Police man in the contravened vehicle equally sustained various degrees of injury as a result of the fatal auto crash”.

