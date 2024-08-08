JUST IN: Portugal’s defender retires from football @41

Portugal national football team captain, Képler Laveran Lima Ferreira popularly called Pepe, has announced his retirement from the game at the age of 41.

Pepe retired from the sports that brought him fame after playing 878 games and lifted 34 trophies for both clubs and country.

The central defender announced his retirement on Thursday, barely a month after he played his last game for his country at Euro 2024 tournament.

Pepe, who led the team’s defense, was defeated alongside Ronaldo and other players by France on penalties during the quarter-finals.

Before the team’s defeat, the defender described by many as ageless, sets a new record after he became the oldest player to appear at a Euro finals.

The former player announced his retirement through a short video on his official social media handle, displaying all trophies lifted with the country and clubs including the triple UEFA champions league won with Real Madrid.