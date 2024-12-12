JUST IN: Portable, former Alaafin’s wife part ways over marital issues

Controversial Nigerian street singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly called Portable, and late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi’s former wife, Queen Dami, have parted ways over unresolved marital issues.

They parted ways after all efforts to resolve their differences proved abortive barely one year and four months after confirming their affairs,

Both parties announced their separation on Thursday through short statements on their various social media handles, thanking almighty God for parting ways.

Confirming the exit from the artiste home, Dami described Portable as a partner who was against her dream of owing a globally accepted brand.

She said: “Alhamdullilahi, I am done. This is too much for me. I cannot take this embarrassment again. I am gone for good, go and eat your house bro”.

In a live video after the post, she noted that her decision to leave was for peace to reign, saying I know what I was going through when I was in Portable’s house. So I decided to leave for good. And I do not regret leaving him. It is for the safety of myself.

Responding, Portable described the former monarch’s wife as a woman who is solely interested in his wealth and not to marry him.

The Guild gathered that the final crisis that led to their separation occurred after Portable disrupted a live session on Instagram hosted by Dami after attacking her publicly, forcing the deceased monarch’s former wife end the session abruptly.

In a video obtained by our correspondent, the artiste was heard accusing Dami of disobeying him after instructing that she should desist from hosting night session on social media.

It was learnt that after the outburst online, Portable and Dami continued their arguments, a development that prompted the mother of one to leave the singer home with her personal belongings and goods inside her shop in anger.