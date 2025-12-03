JUST IN: Policeman, scrap collector die after auto crash in Lagos

A police officer and a scrap collector have been confirmed dead by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) after an auto crash that occurred around Ilubirin axis of Lagos Island Local Government Area of the state.

As gathered, the police officer, who was riding his motorcycle, and the young scrap collector were crushed by a Toyota Camry vehicle with the number plate MUS 885 JA on the road inward Simpson.

It was learnt that the ill-fated vehicle, while travelling at an excessive speed, lost control and veered off its lane, crushing both victims who were pronounced dead by medical experts attached to the State’s emergency team.

The LASTMA General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, confirmed the sad development on Wednesday after visiting the accident scene, commiserating with the families, colleagues, and communities affected by the tragic incident.

He lamented the needless loss of lives and described the event as a painful reminder of the consequences of reckless driving.

Bakare-Oki, in a statement released by the LASTMA spokesperson, Adebayo Taofiq, said the agency’s officials swiftly intervened, cordoning off the accident scene to ensure safety and prevent further complications.

”In the course of their response, officers apprehended the driver who attempted to flee the scene and promptly handed him over to security officials from the Adeniji Adele Police Division for further investigation and prosecution.

”The accidented vehicle was professionally evacuated by LASTMA operatives to forestall secondary accidents and restore normalcy to traffic flow in the corridor.”

The LASTMA boss, meanwhile, admonished motorists generally to adhere strictly to government-approved speed limits and to maintain the highest standards of road discipline.

He reiterated that speed violations remain one of the leading causes of avoidable road fatalities.

The General Manager reaffirmed LASTMA’s unwavering commitment to continuous public enlightenment on road safety protocols, urging all road users—particularly drivers—to adopt safer driving habits to prevent future tragedies.