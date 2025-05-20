JUST IN: Policeman kills WAEC candidate in Oyo

A West African Examination Council (WAEC) candidate has been pronounced dead after a stray bullet shot by policeman attached to the Oyo Police Command hit him enroute his centre in Ibadan axis of the state.

The deceased 17years old student, who was inside his father’s Honda saloon car with his twin, were said to be on their way to sit for examination when the tragedy occurred around Alaakia axis, resulting in an attack on the police patrol van where the officer was before shooting the bullet that killed the teenager.

A commercial driver, Ayodele, who witnessed the incident, narrated that the policemen shot at the boy’s father vehicle with number plate FST 639 JU along the road to Ibadan airport in the state.

He noted that the boy, who was said to have been scheduled for an examination at noon, was rushed to Welfare Hospital for medical care but was declared dead by medical experts attached to the private facility in the state.

He said: “We were at the airport and we saw the policemen chasing the boy’s father vehicle, Honda Altima, and suddenly, we discovered that the vehicle manoeuvre to drive against traffic to evade their arrest, the police shot immediately.

“The came out from Abaoje enroute Olatundun road and because the distance is very shot, many vehicle rather than to drive long distance to turn, they quickly pass through the road, considered as one-way, to join the other lane.

“Suddenly, the driver, who is the boy’s father, on sighting the police patrol team made a u-turn to avoid arrest. While trying to do this, the police went after him. During this chase, he drove against traffic along the airport road. Realizing that the vehicle had moved to evade arrest, one of the police officer on the patrol team shot at the vehicle immediately. The gun pierced through the rear fender and hit the boy who was sitting behind the driver and died”.

A medical expert, Deyanju Ayinla, who brought the deceased boy to the hospital, disclosed that the boy was hit by the buller on his waist while inside the father’s vehicle.

Ayinle added that the police officer who shot the student was not on duty but was asked to join the patrol by the team leader after the Assistant Commissioner of Police had instructed that he stay off woirk since his shift had elapsed.