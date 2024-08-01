JUST IN: Policeman dies, scores injure amid hunger protest spread

One police officer has been reported dead and many others sustained varying degrees of injuries during the protest against economic hardship in states where violent erupted during the demonstration across the country.

The deceased police officer was said to be among the law enforcement officers deployed to quell violence that erupted during the hunger protest in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Kaduna, Kano, Gombe and others.

Meanwhile, the Police has threatened that more teargas canisters could be shot going forward if the protesters engage in any form of violence, looting and vandalism across the country.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun disclosed this on Thursday during a press briefing in Abuja while reviewing activities of the law enforcement agency across the country.

MORE DETAILS SOON