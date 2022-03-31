JUST IN: Police warns protesting against blocking roads as Lekki-Ikoyi bridge resume tolling

Ahead of Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge Toll Plaza reopening, the Lagos Command of the Nigerian Police has issued a stern warning to various opposing groups planning to embark on a demonstration to shelve the plan, saying no one will be allowed to infringe on another resident’s rights while exercising theirs.

It said that though the 1999 constitution provided for expressions of rights, the law excluded the freedom given the right to impede another person’s movement including preventing other citizens from moving freely on the transport facility.

The Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, gave the warning on Thursday, less than 24 hours before the said proposed demonstration at the toll plaza where Lekki Concession Company (LCC) was expected to commence two weeks of sensitization before commencing full collection on the bridge.

Alabi assured Lagosians that the Command has put necessary measures in place to ensure the safety of lives and property, free flow of traffic, and a peaceful environment for carrying out their respective lawful duties.

This assurance has become imperative following news making the rounds that some Nigerians are planning to protest at the Lekki Toll-gate, an action the Command believed was capable of grounding commercial activities and obstructing free flow of traffic within the axis.

“Alabi, therefore, warns all intending protesters that anyone found infringing on the rights of other Nigerians will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Meanwhile, CP Alabi once again enjoins all peace loving Lagosians to go about their lawful duties without fear of harassment or intimidation, reiterating that adequate security assets have been strategically deployed to ensure their safety and security.

Part of the statement released by the Command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, read: “While the Command is not averse to the peoples’ right to freedom of assembly and association; and expression, the Command will equally live up to its mandate of ensuring that no person or group of persons is allowed to infringe on the fundamental human rights of others, especially the rights to freedom of movement and right to dignity of human persons.

