JUST IN: Police, traders clash over suspect’s arrests in Lagos

Atleast one person has been reported to have sustained a gunshot wound when policemen attached to Lagos Command and traders in Alaba Rago market, Ojo Local Government Area clashed in the state.

As gathered, the clash started after policemen deployed to Okokomaiko Police Station stormed the market, during trading hours to arrest a suspect on its watchlist, for onward prosecution.

It was learnt that as the law enforcement officers tried to effect the arrest on Tuesday, they met stiff resistance from traders and some hoodlums who insisted that the suspect cannot be taken away for prosecution.

Our correspondent gathered that the resistance from the traders against the arrest further resulted in the clashes that occurred within the market.

The Babaloja of Alaba Rago market, Ali Malami, in a telephone chat with The Guild, confirmed the clashes but stated that he was yet to arrive at the market to get full details of what transpired.

The spokesperson for the command, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the clashes, disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, has ordered investigations into the clashes.

Hundeyin, through a statement made released on his official social media handle, stressed that the investigations would be to unravel both immediate and remote causes of the incident.

According to the statement, Policemen of Okokomaiko Division today went into Alaba Rago Market to effect an arrest of a suspect but came under heavy attack from a large number of traders.

“In a bid to tactically retreat from the armed mob attack, one of the officers fired his weapon, resulting in fatal injury to one of the attackers. A detailed investigation has commenced into the immediate and remote causes of the incident”.

The clashes between the police and traders came months after the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, lifted the relocation order earlier imposed on the market.

