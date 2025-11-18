JUST IN: Police takes over PDP secretariat over rival clash

Security operatives took control of key access points around the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday as two rival factions attempted to hold parallel meetings at the same venue, escalating the party’s internal turmoil.

Armed police officers and patrol vehicles were stationed across Wadata Plaza from early morning, following conflicting notices issued by opposing camps laying claim to the party’s leadership structure.

The faction aligned with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike had circulated an announcement for a joint meeting of the Board of Trustees and National Executive Committee (NEC), signed by factional National Secretary Samuel Anyanwu.

The faction loyal to Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde also summoned its own meeting for the same date and location, raising concerns of confrontation between supporters of both sides after days of mounting hostility within the opposition party.

The clashes come days after the PDP expelled Wike, former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose, and former National Secretary Samuel Anyanwu at the party’s national convention in Ibadan.

The decision followed a motion moved by former National Vice Chairman (South), Chief Olabode George, and seconded by PDP Bauchi State Chairman, Samaila Buga.

Members of the Anyanwu-led National Working Committee arrived first at the secretariat, where Anyanwu told journalists he remained the substantive National Secretary of the party despite claims to the contrary.

“I remain the National Secretary of this party until December,” he said, insisting that no convention outcome could invalidate his tenure.

He dismissed reports of his expulsion, saying due process had not been followed. When asked if he had summoned the armed officers surrounding the building, he confirmed he had.

According to him, “it is standard practice for the PDP to request the presence of security agencies whenever major party meetings are scheduled,” adding that the deployment was also to prevent “intruders,” a remark interpreted locally as a warning to the Turaki-led exco, which scheduled its own emergency gathering.