Just in: Police sets ablaze Alaba Int. market after arresting criminals in Lagos

Hours after reports emanated that some hoodlums have set ablaze a section of Alaba International market in Ojo Local Government, the Lagos Police Command has debunked the claim, saying it’s personnel were responsible for the stalls that were razed.

It said that the section was set on fire by policemen attached to Ojo Police Division after arresting scores of suspected criminals from the market.

Aside from arresting the criminals, the command disclosed that arms and ammunition were also recovered from the suspects during the raid that lasted for several minutes.

The Spokespersons, Lagos police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this on Friday in a statement released through his official social media handle, urging residents not to panic over the incident.

Hundeyin said that the decision was to ensure that other criminals do not make use of the structures as hideout before launching attacks on residents in the state.

Stressing that the market isn’t on fire, the command spokesperson noted that the location was discovered after a thorough investigations by the division that carried out the raid.

According to the statement, acting on credible information, police officers from Ojo Division raided shanties around the market, arrested suspected criminals and recovered some weapons. The shanties were thereafter set on fire. So, Alaba International Market is not on fire.

“It’s not a murder scene that needs to be cordoned off and protected for its evidential value. This was a criminal hideout that had already been raided. We’ve taken all the evidence we need before we set it on fire”.

