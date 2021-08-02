Just In: Police rescues Benue commissioner’s wife after killing three abductors

The Nigerian Police has rescued the wife of the Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Ann Unenge, barely four days after her abduction while returning from a visit to the parents.

During the rescue operations that lasted for several hours, the law enforcement agency was reported to have killed no fewer than three of the abductors after they clashed with the police officers.

The officers under the Elite Squad Operation Zenda in Benue State on Monday set the woman free after other abductors abandoned her following death of three members.

MORE DETAILS LARE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

