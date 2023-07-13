JUST IN: Police rescues abducted Ekiti APC chairman, two others, arrests three suspects

The Ekiti police command has rescues the chairman of the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Paul Omotosho, and two others that were abducted by gunmen while traveling driving along Agbado Ekiti-Imesi road in the state.

They were rescued by the police and other security agencies during a raid on their abductors hideout, barely a week after they were kidnapped by the gunmen.

Aside from that, the police has arrested three persons that were linked with the three victims’ abduction at their hideout in the state.

In a statement on Thursday, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO)in Ekiti, DSP Sunday Abutu, said the victims have regained their freedom and reunited with their families.

He said this was made possible through the combined efforts of the police, other sister agencies, the local security outfits and the family members as well as the Ekiti State government.

Abutu, while appreciating the “good-spirited” members of the public for their concern and relentless support, noted that three suspects have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping and are supplying useful information that could lead to the arrest of the prime suspects who are currently at large.

The command urged all citizens to be security conscious, vigilant and ensure the prompt reportage of any suspicious person or group of persons observed in their locality to the nearest police station.

