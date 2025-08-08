JUST IN: Police releases Sowore from custody 2days after arrest

The Nigerian Police has released the

human rights activist and 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore, who was detained for refusing to respond to questions during interrogation.

As gathered, Sowore was released following persistent request from Civil Society Organisations and politicians including former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, describing the detention ad illegal.

Confirming his release on Friday, Sowore described his detention as unjust and unwarranted considering that he complied with the law enforcement agency’s directives.

