23.4 C
Lagos
Friday, August 8, 2025
spot_img
National

JUST IN: Police releases Sowore from custody 2days after arrest

0
3

The Nigerian Police has released the
human rights activist and 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore, who was detained for refusing to respond to questions during interrogation.

As gathered, Sowore was released following persistent request from Civil Society Organisations and politicians including former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, describing the detention ad illegal.

Confirming his release on Friday, Sowore described his detention as unjust and unwarranted considering that he complied with the law enforcement agency’s directives.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Previous article
JUST IN: 1.2m students pass 2025 WASSCE after WAEC resolve glitches

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.