JUST IN: Police releases Seun Kuti after meeting bail conditions

Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, has been released by the Nigerian Police after meeting the bail conditions set by the court after he was sued for slapping a policeman on Third Mainland bridge in Lagos.

The musician was released from the detention of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Lagos where he was held for assaulting a law enforcement officer in the state.

Kuti was released on Tuesday on bail by the police hours after the court could not sit following magistrate absence during time allocated for proceedings.

The development was confirmed by his attorney, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika, during an interview with newsmen in the state.

It would be recalled that the Chief Magistrate, Adeola Olatunbosun, extended Kuti’s remand until Tuesday, May 23 after the Lagos Police Command requested for more days to hold the musician, pending conclusion of ongoing investigations and for the advice of the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution.

The police had told the court that the two days remand extension that was earlier granted was not enough for it to conclude its investigation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

