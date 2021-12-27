JUST IN: Police releases Okorocha’s son-in-law 24 hours after arrest

The Imo State former governor, Rochas Okorocha’s son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, has been released by the Nigerian Police, barely 24 hours after he was arrested during a church service in his hometown, Nkwerre axis of the state.

As gathered, the former gubernatorial candidate has been allowed by the law enforcement agency to return home and reunite with his family, following criticism that trailed the strategy adopted by Nigerian Police to arrest him.

It was learnt that Nwosu was whisked away by the security agencies at St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Eziama-Obaire, Nkwerre Local Government Area of Imo State

The heavily-armed security operatives, eyewitnesses narrated, stormed the church with high-powered security vehicles and shot sporadically into the air before arresting Nwosu.

READ ALSO: JUST IN: Okorocha’s son-in-law was not kidnapped- Police

Confirming the release through a statement on Monday, the Special Adviser to Nwosu on Media, Nwadike Chikezie, said his principal did not spend a night in custody.

“I have spoken with him and he extended his greetings to all of us out there. While we await police report on why the abduction and arrest, we call on everyone to remain calm and focused because God is in charge of the whole situation,” the statement read.

“The act of desecrating the House of God we all know a direct affront and challenge to God Almighty. We leave God to do his fight because vengeance is of God but to all Christians, does it now mean that the Government has no more respect for God, and does it now mean that the House of God is no more a place one can take refuge? God prove your answers.”

It would be recalled that the arrest of Nwosu forced many to panic around the community considering the victim was attending a thanksgiving service of his late mother who was laid to rest for days before, December 22nd, 2021.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

