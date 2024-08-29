JUST IN: Police, relatives lay CP Ayilara to eternal rest amid shock

26.8 C
The Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom Command, Waheed Ayilara, has been laid to rest by his relatives and colleagues, amid tears and eulogies on his special style of policing while in active service.

Ayilara was laid to rest in accordance with Islamic rites hours after medical experts at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja pronounced him dead.

The senior police officer, who died on Thursday at the medical facility where he had gone for a surgery to aid him in policing Akwa Ibom state effectiveness.

MORE DETAILS SOON

