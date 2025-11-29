JUST IN: Police recovers two abducted Cameroonian women bodies in Anambra

After several hours of intensive search and rescue operations, the Nigerian Police has recovered two bodies of the three abducted Cameroonian women in Anambra State.

The two bodies recovered by the Anambra Police Command during the operation were identified as Bognou Alice and his niece, Sandra, who were found along the Omambala River in Anambra West Local Government Area.

As gathered, the police search and rescue operations were aided two brothers, 37years old Nonso Akpeh and 44years old Kingsley Akpeh, who are currently assisting operatives with vital information after their arrest in the state.

Aside from the two suspects, the operation was also aided by Police operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu, working in collaboration with professional river divers and local volunteers.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, who confirmed the development, said that the family of te deceased identified both bodies after the recovery.

Orutugu, in a statement released by the Command Spokesman, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, on Saturday, disclosed that the bodies were recovered yesterday.

According to him, Both bodies have been deposited in a mortuary for further examination and necessary investigative procedures.

While extending his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and friends, the police boss ordered intensified search efforts to recover the remaining missing victim.

He also directed all units involved to strengthen operational activities aimed at apprehending the third suspect, Uchenna Mmadu, who is currently on the run, to ensure he faces the full weight of the law.

The Commissioner further reassures the public of the Command’s unwavering commitment to protecting lives, maintaining security, and delivering justice.