JUST IN: Police recovers body of missing lady inside BRT

The body of the 22-year-old fashion designer, Ayanwole Oluwabamise, who got missing after boarding a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) in Lekki, Eti-Osa Local Government, Lagos State, has been reported found by the Nigerian Police.

As gathered, the body of the lady was said to have been recovered by the Lagos Command of the Nigerian Police after it was alerted by residents in Lagos-Island axis that a corpse was abandoned in the area.

The Guild learnt that the body was recovered yesterday by the policemen attached to Ebute Ero Police Station and has been deposited at the mortuary within the axis.

A close source to the family on Monday told our correspondent that the brother of the deceased fashion designer has identified the body of the lady from the pictures provided by the law enforcement agency.

He added that the brother has further proceeded to the mortuary where he was expected to ascertain if any of her body parts were removed.

In a telephone interview with The Guild, he said: “Bamise’s brother was at Ebute Ero Police Station this morning to confirm and when he was shown the picture of the body, he affirmed that it was his sister’s. He’s on his way to the mortuary to identify the body.

He added: “The irony of it was that the Lagos State Government which gave the buses and the Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, whom our security is in his hand have kept mum since the news broke. They do not care about us and so we should not just rely on them for our security. Only God can protect”.

According to the source, the family had not planned to grant a media interview on the issue and was only concerned about the lady’s whereabouts considering that she board a government-managed transport system.

He alleged that the response from an aide to the state governor on transportation when the family of the lady meet him in order to expedite action on the 22-year-old’s whereabouts was not encouraging.

The source stated that the governor’s aide felt unconcerned and that he kept stressing that the management of the bus was done by a private firm and that the government does not interfere in any of their operations across Lagos.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

